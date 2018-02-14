© Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Gaines clan – expecting baby #5 this year – are deep in the hearts of many after entering our homes for years on HGTV.

Man of the house, Chip, posted this Valentines message to wife Joanna:

No such thing as a "perfect marriage." For me, its always been simple: commitment. Every morning I wake up committed, and pray that she chooses the same. And so today, again, I choose my beautiful bride. To have and to hold.. till death do us part. #HappyValentinesDay sweet girl! — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) February 14, 2018

No wonder we K-LUV him.