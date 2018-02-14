© Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
The Gaines clan – expecting baby #5 this year – are deep in the hearts of many after entering our homes for years on HGTV.
Man of the house, Chip, posted this Valentines message to wife Joanna:
“No such thing as a ‘perfect marriage.’ For me, it’s always been simple: commitment. Every morning I wake up committed, and pray that she chooses the same. And so today, again, I choose my beautiful bride. To have and to hold… til death do us part. #HappyValentinesDay sweet girl!”
No wonder we K-LUV him.