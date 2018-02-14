(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The former star of TV’s Criminal Minds and his ex-wife Cristina Parker had their divorce finalized this week.

Gibson filed to end their marriage back in 2014 and it took this long to make it official.

Gibson was fired from the show in 2016 after he was involved in an altercation with one of the screenwriters. He reportedly kicked the other man. He was immediately suspended and later fired. (TMZ)

The couple has three children – one adult and two teenagers.

TMZ says the agreement allows Thomas to live in the family’s San Antonio home on alternating weekends when he has the kids. He’ll stay in the guest house when they’re with their mother.