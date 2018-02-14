Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Another hazing investigation is happening at the campus of SMU where Pi Kappa Alpha (or known as PIKE) may have violated the university’s policy.

SMU officials received information about an incident that happened that may have involved hazing and the campus has ceased all chapter activities.

Back in 2015, PIKE at SMU were “under review” because members wanted to co-host a “racially offensive party”. On their Nationals website, it says: “It’s very simple. PIKE does not tolerate hazing.”