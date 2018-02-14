Photo: Bogdan Kurylo/Dreamstime
Valentine’s Day… is on!
If you’re still thinking of what to do, here are a few notable facts about the day, courtesy of Bustle, Huffington Post, List 25, and Statistic Brain.
- In Finland, Valentine’s Day is called Ystävänpäivä, which means “Friendship Day”, so it’s more about just that.
- 53% of women say they will end their relationship if they don’t receive something for Valentine’s Day.
- 73% of men buy flowers for Valentine’s Day
- 27% of women buy flowers for Valentine’s Day
- 189 million stems of roses are sold in America on Valentine’s Day.
- 43% of Millennials say Valentine’s Day is their top day to propose or be proposed to.
- 6 million couples are likely to get engaged today.
Guys! Make no mistake, little things mean a lot, so at least do something little, or a lot could happen that you won’t like… haha!
