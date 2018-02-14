Photo: Bogdan Kurylo/Dreamstime

Valentine’s Day… is on!

If you’re still thinking of what to do, here are a few notable facts about the day, courtesy of Bustle, Huffington Post, List 25, and Statistic Brain.

In Finland, Valentine’s Day is called Ystävänpäivä, which means “Friendship Day”, so it’s more about just that.

53% of women say they will end their relationship if they don’t receive something for Valentine’s Day.

73% of men buy flowers for Valentine’s Day

27% of women buy flowers for Valentine’s Day

189 million stems of roses are sold in America on Valentine’s Day.

43% of Millennials say Valentine’s Day is their top day to propose or be proposed to.

6 million couples are likely to get engaged today.

Guys! Make no mistake, little things mean a lot, so at least do something little, or a lot could happen that you won’t like… haha!