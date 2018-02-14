(Photo by Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

What you are about to see are the faces of men’s figure skating. The very, very, very scary faces of men’s figure skating.

It’s no secret, the camera isn’t always your friend. Sometimes cameras catch things the naked eye can’t see. In this case, we have still shots of figure skating faces. We must warn you…these pics are absolutely terrifying.

OMG! Some of those faces are quite startling. We aren’t sure that last guy is even breathing.