By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:Faces, Figure Skating, Freeze Frame, hd camera, Men, photos, Pictures
(Photo by Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

What you are about to see are the faces of men’s figure skating. The very, very, very scary faces of men’s figure skating.

It’s no secret, the camera isn’t always your friend. Sometimes cameras catch things the naked eye can’t see. In this case, we have still shots of figure skating faces. We must warn you…these pics are absolutely terrifying.

View post on imgur.com

OMG! Some of those faces are quite startling. We aren’t sure that last guy is even breathing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live