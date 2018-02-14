By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Babies, Beckett Richard Phelps, Boomer Phelps, Michael Phelps, Nicole Phelps, Olympic Swimming, pregnant
Jan 12, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Nicole Johnson and Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps look on during the first half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets at Talking Stick Resort Arena (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

CNN reports Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps (the most awarded Olympian of all time) and his wife Nicole welcomed their 2nd child this week, a boy named Beckett Richard Phelps.

Thanks to those who came to celebrate today!! #babyshark

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

 

Nicole said she is now “surrounded by boys and I couldn’t be happier.”

 

Michael said, “We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world.”

The Phelps were married in 2016 . Wonder if their oldest son Boomer or Beckett will become swimmers too?

Best wishes to the growing Phelps family.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live