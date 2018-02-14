Jan 12, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Nicole Johnson and Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps look on during the first half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets at Talking Stick Resort Arena (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

CNN reports Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps (the most awarded Olympian of all time) and his wife Nicole welcomed their 2nd child this week, a boy named Beckett Richard Phelps.

Nicole said she is now “surrounded by boys and I couldn’t be happier.”

Michael said, “We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world.”

The Phelps were married in 2016 . Wonder if their oldest son Boomer or Beckett will become swimmers too?

Best wishes to the growing Phelps family.