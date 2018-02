(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

In case you missed it last night, Shaun White won his third gold medal in snowboarding.

White had been in second place, but somehow managed a near perfect score on his final run down the halfpipe. With a score of 97.75, White snagged another gold medal. And he knew it too. At the end of the run, White was already celebrating.

REDEMPTION FOR SHAUN WHITE! HE WINS GOLD on his final run in men's snowboard halfpipe! #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKbGvd pic.twitter.com/b4Yn2jVVGN — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2018

Of course, the judges made us wait and second guess the final results. But in the end, White took home his third gold medal.

Congrats Shaun!