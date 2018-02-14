By Blake Powers
Filed Under:2018 Winter Olympics, Olympic U.S. Winners Receive Cash Prizes, U.S. Olympic Medal Winners, U.S. Olympic Winners Win Prizes For Medals
Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd/Dreamstime

Not only is it an honor to win an Olympic medal, but it also turns into a payday for American winners.

Good Housekeeping reports the United States Olympic Committee pays our athletes a cash prize for each medal won.

Here’s the pay scale (per medal):

  • Gold – $37,000
  • Silver – $22,500
  • Bronze – $15,000

Team sports are required to share the earnings evenly. Individual winners keep the entire prize.

These Olympic medal winner cash prizes are paid for by private donors, not taxpayers.

Wow! No wonder winners smile longer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live