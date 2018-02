Gasp! Susan Lucci looks amazing!

The former All My Children actress hit the beach for Valentine’s Day. She even wore red to commemorate the day while vacationing in Barbados. The 71-year-old was spotted walking at the edge of the water wearing a red, strapless, swimsuit.

The word flawless just doesn’t do the woman justice.

Susan Lucci, 71, shows off incredible figure in strapless red swimsuithttps://t.co/9ptXbMApDg via @DailyMailCeleb — Juan Wesly (@MR_SAXOBEAT_) February 15, 2018

Seriously, what is this woman doing? She needs to package her beauty routine and charge thousands for it!