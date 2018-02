Congratulations to Robert and Amanda!

Ok, it doesn’t get much cuter than this…a goat proposal on Valentine’s Day! Robert and Amanda managed to get engaged at the Dallas Zoo on Wednesday afternoon. It would appear that Robert set the whole thing up inside the goat pin, complete with rose petals scattered all over the ground and a sign that said…

“Amanda, will you marry me?”

As for cleaning up after all the excitement? Looks like the goats will take care of that.