Valentine’s Day always produces a lot of cool love stories, but you won’t find many that are sweeter than this one.

Married for almost 52 years, Oscar and Bessie Carter met in college. They were teachers, and traveled the world together – until five years ago when Bessie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Things have changed a lot since then. Now Bessie needs constant care, and lives in an assisted living facility – where Oscar visits her every day.

Oscar says he’s telling the couple’s story to help raise awareness – and to let younger people know that love is a commitment. Bessie knows he’s there, Oscar says – and in the end, it’s as simple as that: being there, for the one you love.