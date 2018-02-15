We’ve heard rumors for a while, but now its official. Actor Jeffery Tambor has been fired from the award winning Amazon show “Transparent.”

We previously heard from Tambor that he planned on quitting the show show after both a former assistant and co-star accused Tambor of sexual harassment.

Amazon Studios announced the firing after an investigation into the allegations.

“We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are staking steps to heal as family,” says show runner Jill Soloway.

“Transparent” fans need not worry however. It looks like the show will continue on.

Via TMZ