Leave it to NASA to find the only heart forming in the ice in Greenland!

NASA and Operation IceBridge, which is an aerial survey of the state of polar ice, discovered this little Valentine’s Day gem amongst the glaciers. A heart shaped iceberg calving.

Naturally, you turn it into a Valentine’s Day card for all your followers!

“Not feeling the Valentine’s Day love today? That’s okay. We think you’re nICE anyway.”

Awwwwwwww. Thanks NASA.