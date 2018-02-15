Leave it to NASA to find the only heart forming in the ice in Greenland!
NASA and Operation IceBridge, which is an aerial survey of the state of polar ice, discovered this little Valentine’s Day gem amongst the glaciers. A heart shaped iceberg calving.
Not feeling the Valentine's Day love today? That's okay. We think you're nICE anyway. Here's an icy heart-shaped glacier calving from northwest Greenland seen by our Operation IceBridge. Operation IceBridge is our aerial survey of the state of polar ice. For the first time in the mission's nine-year history, IceBridge carried out seven field campaigns in the Arctic and Antarctic in a single year. In total, researchers flew more than 214,000 miles, the equivalent of orbiting the Earth 8.6 times at the equator. IceBridge aims to close the gap between two of our satellite campaigns that study changes in the height of polar ice.
Naturally, you turn it into a Valentine’s Day card for all your followers!
Awwwwwwww. Thanks NASA.