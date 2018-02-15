(Photo by Dorothy Edwards/Naples Daily News via USA Today Network)

On Wednesday, seventeen people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were shot and killed after a gunman went on a shooting spree.

The alleged gunman has been named, Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Douglas High School. After being extensively questioned early this morning, charges were filed against the 19-year-old. He’s now charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

If convicted he faces the death penalty or life in prison. Of course life in prison could also mean life in prison 17 times over.

As of right now there is no clear motive behind the shootings. It is believe to have been planned out beforehand. It’s unclear just how many shots were fired, but according to Sheriff Scott Israel, the weapon in question was an AR-15 rifle with “countless magazines.”

Sadly, there were are red flags that point to Cruz. Apparently he was obsessed with talking about guns and knives. His Instagram account had several pictures of guns. And several students are saying he would be the guy to shoot up the school. And perhaps the nail in the coffin, he posted on a YouTube video saying…

“I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”