Feb. 15, 2018: Parkland, FL, USA: Friends embrace in tears at the Parkridge Church in Coral Springs before the start of a community prayer vigil for Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims (Photo:: Eric Hasert/TCPalm via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Nikolas Cruz, the alleged shooter/murderer of 17 Parkland, FL Florida students, made his intentions clear on YouTube many months ago and was in court today, as reported by TMZ.

Nine months ago, Nikolas posted on a video that he was going to copy the first mass school shooting in America, which Charles Whitman committed in 1966 when he murdered 17 people from the University of Texas bell tower. Cruz posted, “I’m going to do what he did.”

TMZ also reports it appears the YouTuber whose video Cruz commented on contacted the FBI and YouTube in September. See a copy of Cruz’s YouTube comments and learn more, HERE.

Cruz appeared for the first time today in court, with two attorneys and police officers, where charges were read aloud against him for 17 counts of premeditated murder, using an AR-15 assault rifle.

Today, Jordan Jereb, leader of the white supremacist group Republic of Florida (ROF), told the Anti-Defamation League that Cruz had been part of at least one training exercise of theirs near the Florida capital of Tallahassee, carpooling with other ROF members. Jereb says no one in ROF directed Cruz to carry out the alleged crime.