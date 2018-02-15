Scott Baio (Photo: Rodney White-USA TODAY NETWORK)

When Scott Baio says he’s had it… he means it!

Baio has threatened to sue Nicole Eggert, Alexander Polinksy, attorney Lisa Bloom and ANYONE else he claims has defamed him with false allegations of sexual abuse and harassment, as reported by TMZ.

During yesterday’s news conferences, Scott Baio’s representative Brian Glicklich and attorney Jennifer McGrath said Eggert and Polinksy have had “ever-changing stories”. One example being an interview in which Eggert mentioned Scott and said, “I would love to work him him [Scott] again and am friends with his wife.”

Glicklich and McGrath also said Eggert has a history of making false claims and Baio will NOT apologize for things he never did.

When it comes to Polinsky’s claim of Baio allegedly sexually harassing and physically assaulting him on the set of Charles in Charge, there were hundreds of people on the set of the show… and NO one reported ANY act of abuse.

More on the story, HERE.