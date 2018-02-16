SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Actors perform part of the musical "Chicago" during a media preview held at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre in Singapore, Feb. 8, 2017. The musical "Chicago" will open in the Marina Bay Sands Theatre in Singapore on Feb. 9. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey) (Photo: Xinhua/Sipa USA)

If you like comedian Ron White, Dallas Stars hockey, car shows, “Chicago… The Musical”, Asian culture, Home and Garden shows, The Daytona 500, or penguins, there are plenty of #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Comedian Ron White at Majestic Theatre (Dallas)

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center

Friday – Sunday

DFW Auto Show at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center – per their website, “the DFW Auto Show is the ideal opportunity for consumers to compare styling and pricing of every major line make under one roof in just a few hours. The DFW Auto Show was conceived in 1982, and now boasts more than half a million square feet of new cars, trucks and SUVs at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention.”

“Chicago… The Musical” at Bass Hall – according to the Bass Hall website, “CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping-song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. CHICAGO always delivers.”

Lunar New Year Festival at Asia Times Square – their Facebook page notes, “Once again, we are honored to host the 11th Asia Times Square Lunar New Year in 2018 – The Year of the Dog. This signature event of ours is presented by Hong Kong Market Place, VIETV and The LOH Foundation. Lunar New Year is the biggest event of the year for not only Asia Times Square, but all Southeast Asians; it’s a joyous time of festivals and cultural traditions that coincide with Asia Times Square’s mission statement: “Preserving Traditions, Promoting Cultures. Moreover, Asia Times Square offers organizations a chance to take part in leadership development, community service and fundraising opportunities to support educational as well as cultural programs. The event is free of charge and everyone is welcome.”

Ft. Worth Home and Garden Show at Will Rogers Memorial Center – info from their website includes, “To get your Spring home and garden projects blooming head over to the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth on February 16-18 for the 38th Annual Fort Worth – Texas Home & Garden Show. Event attendees will have access to hundreds of companies and can visit with vendors one-on-one to learn more about the latest indoor and outdoor trends and solutions. Whether you’re in the market for a new pool or spa, the inside of your home is in need of a new look, or if you want to make your backyard a cool oasis that all of your guests will love year round– this show has something for everyone. Visitors can enjoy the convenience of finding all of the resources they need to get started under one roof!”

Dallas Autorama at Dallas Market Hall

Saturday

Chinese New Year Festival at NorthPark Center (UPDATED) – per this link, “Rain, rain won’t go away, but we’ll still celebrate anyway! Performances and activities planned for Klyde Warren Park have been moved to NorthPark Center, our 2018 Year of the Dog sponsor. Many thanks to NorthPark Center who has worked with the team from the Crow Collection to create an indoor paw-ty. The festival will take place from 11 am – 7 pm.”

Saturday & Sunday

“World’s Largest” Daytona 500 Watch Party at Texas Motor Speedway – according to their website, “Come out to the BIGGEST Daytona 500 Tailgate party in Texas! Camping and admission is FREE so come out and watch the Daytona 500 with us on the World’s Largest HDTV. We’ll have both the Powershares QQQ 300 XFINITY Race and the Daytona 500 Cup race on Big Hoss, FREE pace car rides on Sunday, and entertainment on Big Hoss on Saturday night!”

NOW – Feb. 28

Penguin Days at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo brings back a cool deal this winter, offering $7 admission Jan. 3 through Feb. 28. Though the temperatures may be chilly, guests can beat the crowds, bundle up and take advantage of indoor learning areas like the Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp.”The Zoo’s winter hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. And remember, children age 2 and younger and Dallas Zoo members are ALWAYS free.

Have fun and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV while doing so!