Ok. This is too freakin’ precious.

Detric Clark wanted to show his daughter how a “man is supposed to treat a lady,” and to “accept nothing less” when she grows up. Detric’s wife Ashley captured the beautiful moments he surprised their daughter Kinsley with rose petals covering her bed, a new outfit, and a sweet card inviting her out to her favorite spot to eat.

Seriously. This is melting out hearts here!

Clark wrote in her Facebook post, “I never had the perfect daddy figure in my life. I saw and heard a lot of things a girl shouldn’t have saw or heard from her dad. But one thing for sure is I can honestly say I broke that cycle with my child.”

Via WFAA