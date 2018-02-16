(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Another sad day in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are calling it quits.

After a total of seven years together, two of which they were married, the actors have decided to separate. In a statement released by Jen’s publicist, Stephen Huvane says…

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

While we’re sad these two can’t make it work in marriage, we’re happy to see they can at least make it work as friends.

And if you need proof there’s no hostility between the two, Theroux left up pics of the two on his Instagram account.

🏹…❤️✌️ A post shared by @ justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Maybe that means there’s still something there. Fingers crossed.