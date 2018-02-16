It’s inevitable that at some point in your life, you will encounter a screaming child on a plane.

It’s just a fact of life. Where there is plane, there is screaming baby. And hey it happens. The parents are usually trying their best to calm their kid down, and it’s just as annoying, if not more so, for them. Well…most parents will try to calm their kid down.

Artist Shane Towley was on a Lufthansa flight from Germany to Newark, NJ, where he ran into an unruly child. He was screaming, running around the flight, and generally being disruptive the entire flight. The entire EIGHT HOUR flight.

Towley best described the child’s behavior as “demonic.” Still, after suffering through all that, Towley did not file a complaint with the airline, and Lufthansa has since commented that the rest of the passengers were “understanding of the situation.”

Some have speculated the child might suffer from a disability which attributed to his erratic behavior. Lufthansa would not comment directly on that matter. The airline did tell Daily Mail though, “Our crew worked around-the-clock to de-escalate the situation, tend to all passengers and assist the mother.”

Via Fox News