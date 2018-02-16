(Photo by Xavier Mascareñas/TCPalm via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Among the many stories of courage coming out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is that of Aaron Feis.

Witnesses say when trouble started, the football coach sprinted toward it – and ended up using his own body to shield three female students from the bullets. Feis was wounded, but died after being rushed to the hospital.

The accused gunman appeared in court Thursday, and the investigation continues – but friends and colleagues say in putting his own safety after the well-being of others, Feis died exactly as he lived.

Coach Feis, who played football himself at Douglas High School, leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.