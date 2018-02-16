Constantinos “Danny” Filippidis was on an annual ski trip with friends and colleagues at Whiteface Mountain in New York when he went missing.

For six days, nobody had any contact with Danny, until he mysteriously showed up in California, almost 3,000 miles away from where he went missing. Deputies who found the firefighter father of two discovered him in snow trousers, a ski jacket, winter boots, and carrying a ski helmet.

Danny has no idea how he ended up in California either. He theorizes maybe suffering a head injury, and slept in a truck all the way across the country. Sergeant Shaun Hampton told the Canadian Press, “When we asked him how he got here, he couldn’t remember much. He was skiing and that’s what he last remembered. He had a significant amount of trouble remembering what occurred over the last few days.”

All he remembers is being dropped off in Sacramento carrying a credit card but with no other formal identification. He purchased a cell phone in order to call his wife. Initial tests found no drugs or alcohol in Danny’s system, and after a visit to the hospital, doctors found no lingering or dangerous injuries.

He was discharged with no injuries, and is now working with his family on his return to his home in Toronto. He will also work with authorities in New York to work out what exactly happened. ​John Tibbits of the New York State Police said in a news conference, “At this point we want to assist Danny in getting back the last six days of his life and we ask that no one jump to any conclusions.”

