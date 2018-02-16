By Rebekah Black
Fact. Dr. Pepper is the official soda of Texas. There is no exception. There is no other beverage. No matter how hard other’s try, true Texans can spot an imposter Dr. Pepper in just one sip.

Not that we needed any sort of justification on the Dr. Pepper front, but the Bible is backing it up. Yes, the wonderful people of Texas Humor discovered that the bible verse Matthew 7:15 can be applied to all the fake DP’s out there.

Hahahahaha! Yes!!!!! Who knew there were so many different x-brand Dr. Pepper wannabes?

