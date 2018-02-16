'Black Panther' (Photo: Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Samson – Rated PG-13

SAMSON is based on the powerful, biblical epic of a champion chosen by God to deliver Israel. His supernatural strength and impulsive decisions quickly pit him against the oppressive Philistine empire. After being betrayed by a wicked prince and a beautiful temptress, Samson is captured and blinded by his enemies. Samson calls upon his God once more for supernatural strength and turns imprisonment and blindness into final victory.

Critics: 29% Like

Blake: when few respected critics take time to write a review of a movie.. that speaks volumes. My inside sources say this version of the Biblical story suffers from poor casting choices, a lack of passion, and a cheesy-ness that barely deserves matinee money. Samson won’t have strong box office returns and has already lost it’s hair. 1 of 4 stars.

Early Man -Rated PG

In this stop-motion animated comedy set in prehistoric times, a tribe of primitive hunters are displaced from their homes by emissaries from a distant empire that has mastered bronze-making. However, a tribesman named Dug (voice of Eddie Redmayne) tries to win his home back by challenging the invaders to a game of soccer. Directed by Nick Park, best known as the creator of the beloved animated duo Wallace and Gromit. Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Timothy Spall, and Richard Ayoade also lend their voices.

Critics: according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, “Early Man isn’t quite as evolved as Aardman’s best work, but still retains the unique visuals and sweet humor that have made the studio a favorite among animation enthusiasts.” 83% LIKE

Blake: my trusted sources say if you’re a fan of stop-motion animator Nick Park’s work, including Wallace and Grommit, Chicken Run, and Shaun The Sheep, Early Man is a slight step back, but nevertheless, a fun look at the earliest days of soccer, cave-man style! You’ll experience plenty of well designed warmth, off-center characters, family-friendly humor, and laughter. Families will fill theaters to watch Early Man… 3.5 of 5 stars!

Black Panther – Rated PG-13

Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

Critics: “Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters. 97% LIKE”, according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: when film companies don’t push the media to screen a new movie before the general public sees it, it’s often a sign of major concern… or major triumph. My most trusted sources say Black Panther… is a Marvel triumph! Black Panther goes were other Marvel films have not and takes the superhero genre to a new, deeper, and non-stereotypical level that future related movies must strive for. Black Panther is a modern, visually striking, radiating, culturally rich, heart-felt and ground-breaking leader in it’s genre. 5 of 5 stars!

An excellent weekend for NEW movies! Pick one, and enjoy.