What is it about watching stuff burn that’s so intriguing?

In this case, YouTubers All is Art glued 42,000 matches together in the shape of a sphere. The original plan was just to see how many matches it would take to create a perfect ball. However, after months of gluing, they decided it would be a lot cooler to set this bad boy on fire!

And trust us, it does not disappoint. They even gave us a slow-mo look too!

Enjoy!