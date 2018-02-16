Filed Under:Cobra Kai, Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, mr. miyagi, Ralph Macchio, The Karate Kid, William Zabka, YouTube Red

“I just don’t know why you’d ever want to bring back Cobra Kai…”

It’s the line that’s making me want to see a lot more of Cobra Kai: the TV sequel to the three decades-old blockbuster movie The Karate Kid.  The trailer just dropped!  The show is set to kick off on YouTube Red (an online subscription service) later this year.

Cobra Kai is apparently going to be 10-episodes long, and stars Ralph Macchio as “Daniel LaRusso” and William Zabka as his nemesis “Johnny Lawrence” (just as they were in the 1984 movie).  But this time, Johnny’s reopening the Cobra Kai dojo, and Daniel’s having a tough time living without his mentor Mr. Miyagi (originally played by Pat Morita: who passed away in 2005).

As we originally reported in August of last year, it was rumored the show would be a comedy.  I’m not getting that vibe in this trailer!  We’ll have to see.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live