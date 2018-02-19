(171104) -- NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2017, shows the iPhone X at Apple World Trade Center in New York, the United States. The iPhone X was released in the United States on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)(psw) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Apple stock has fallen and production of the new iPhone X is rumored to be reduced by 50% for the first quarter.

Apple is scheduled to release record sales and profits in their earnings report on Thursday. However, CNN reports the demand for Apple’s new phones (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X) are far less, as consumers choose to keep their current phone due to the high cost of newer models.

Apple went many years without making major changes to the iPhone, which competitors have taken advantage of.

Even if Apple’s sales this year do not hit previous predictions, investors could be in for some good news, due to the tax bill signed late last year which will make it less expensive for Apple to return over $250 billion in cash it holds overseas to the U.S.

Learn more HERE.