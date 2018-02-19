If we haven’t all learned by now, the National Anthem is a song that you shouldn’t deviate from the original.

While we all applaud Fergie’s bravery to change things up, her version of the anthem…slow, jazzy, sultry, sexy version did not go over well with the NBA All-Star audience or players. In fact, by the end of the anthem, the line of NBA All-Stars were straight up laughing.

Of course, Twitter just isn’t having it.

Someone please tell #Fergie that I'm not certain if we need a sexy national anthem. — OG Swoopes (@1DeepMedia) February 19, 2018

#fergie fixing to start a burlesque show during the national anthem — Muhlf (@10parades) February 19, 2018

I haven’t heard chops like that since Marla Hooch sang “It had to be you” in “A League of Their Own.” #Fergie — Reed (@VP9Reed) February 19, 2018

National anthem or happy birthday Mr. President ?? #fergie — Nick Zungolo (@NickZungolo) February 19, 2018

"National Anthem" #fergie #NBAAllStar

Rosanne Barr: "I did the worst version of the Star Spangled Banner in US history."

Fergie: "Hold my beer." — Johnny (@JohnKhouryMN) February 19, 2018

Ok, you get the idea of how people reacted. We could keep going all day with tweets, but it’s overwhelming. Clearly not the response you want to get after singing the National Anthem.

