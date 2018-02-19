If we haven’t all learned by now, the National Anthem is a song that you shouldn’t deviate from the original.
While we all applaud Fergie’s bravery to change things up, her version of the anthem…slow, jazzy, sultry, sexy version did not go over well with the NBA All-Star audience or players. In fact, by the end of the anthem, the line of NBA All-Stars were straight up laughing.
Of course, Twitter just isn’t having it.
Ok, you get the idea of how people reacted. We could keep going all day with tweets, but it’s overwhelming. Clearly not the response you want to get after singing the National Anthem.
So, what did you think? This deserves a poll!
