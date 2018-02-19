(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

We’ve all had that nightmare where you show up to work naked, right? It’s horrible! It’s traumatizing. And it didn’t really happen!

What if your worst nightmare came true on the biggest stage in the world? For French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis, it did!

During the first round of ice dancing at the Olympics, Papadakis and her partner had barely made it into their routine before the drama started. Now, once you start the routine, there is literally nothing you can do to fix anything without forfeiting. Just moments after the start, Papadakis’ partner accidentally unclasped the back of her outfit. Papadakis said…

“I felt it right away and I prayed. That’s about what I could do. It was pretty distracting, kind of my worst nightmare happening at the Olympics. I told myself, ‘I don’t have a choice. I have to keep going,’ and that’s what we did. I think we can be proud of ourselves being able to deliver a great performance with that happening.”

Somehow, someway, she powered through. The duo made it through the performance fairly flawlessly. They came in second place with a total score of 81.93 points.

After the accidental flash, NBC did cut to wider shots in an effort help her out and help them avoid and FCC fine.