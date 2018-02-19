By Blake Powers
Filed Under:General Mills, Lucky Charms, Lucky Charms Cereal
Photo: Pamela Mcadams/Dreamstime

For 54-years, you’ve heard, “Lucky Charms… they’re magically delicious.”

For many, the above is still true. However, according to Vice,  General Mills is making a change.

 

Over time, General Mills, parent company of “Lucky Charms”, has discontinued the whale and rainbow marsh mellows, and will now make another change.

“Lucky Charms” will soon eliminated the “hourglass” charm. The hourglass has been in “Lucky Charms” since 2008.

Hard to believe it’s an hourglass, versus a yellow-orange blob. Wonder if this implies General Mills doesn’t want you watching the time while eating “Lucky Charms”? Will we soon have more people late for work? Ha!

Pass the milk!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live