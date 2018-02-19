Photo: Pamela Mcadams/Dreamstime

For 54-years, you’ve heard, “Lucky Charms… they’re magically delicious.”

For many, the above is still true. However, according to Vice, General Mills is making a change.

Over time, General Mills, parent company of “Lucky Charms”, has discontinued the whale and rainbow marsh mellows, and will now make another change.

“Lucky Charms” will soon eliminated the “hourglass” charm. The hourglass has been in “Lucky Charms” since 2008.

Hard to believe it’s an hourglass, versus a yellow-orange blob. Wonder if this implies General Mills doesn’t want you watching the time while eating “Lucky Charms”? Will we soon have more people late for work? Ha!

Pass the milk!