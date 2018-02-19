2/18/2018 - Jennifer Lawrence attending the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jennifer Lawrence is promoting her upcoming new movie Red Sparrow and becoming more and more active with women’s rights.

Cosmo reports Lawrence participated in last month’s Women’s March, supporting women’s rights, equal pay, DACA and CHIP.

Lawrence recently told Entertainment Tonight, “”I’m going to take the next year off. I’m going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.us … trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.”Lawrence elaborated on Represent.us, “It’s just anti-corruption, and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

Being the highest paid actress on the planet, and with her next movies Red Sparrow, Bad Blood, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix on the way, Jennifer can more than afford a year away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Best wishes to Jennifer on her endeavors!