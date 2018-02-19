By Jody Dean
Happy Presidents Day! But before you go out and enjoy a mattress sale, we have a question for you.

How many presidents can you name? Only 1 in 100 Americans can identify all 45.

  • Considered the “Father of our Country” (George Washington)
  • Defended the British soldiers tried for the Boston Massacre (John Adams)
  • Wrote the Declaration of Independence (Thomas Jefferson)
  • Known for his role in creating the Constitution (James Madison)
  • Remembered for warning European powers to avoid the New World (James Monroe)
  • First son to follow his father into the presidency (John Quincy Adams)
  • Nicknamed “Old Hickory” (Andrew Jackson)
  • Shortest president (Martin van Buren)
  • Died only 31 days into his term (William Henry Harrison)
  • “Tippecanoe and _____ Too” (John Tyler)
  • President during the war with Mexico (James K. Polk)
  • General known as “Old Rough and Ready” (Zachary Taylor)
  • Considered one of the worst presidents (Millard Fillmore)
  • Delivered his inaugural address from memory (Franklin Pierce)
  • Only lifelong bachelor (James Buchanan)
  • Suffered from what is now considered clinical depression (Abraham Lincoln)
  • Impeached, but stayed in office by one vote (Andrew Johnson)
  • Lee surrendered to him at Appomattox (Ulysses S. Grant)
  • Elected despite losing the popular vote (Rutherford B. Hayes)
  • Second president to be assassinated (James Garfield)
  • Sworn in at his New York City home (Chester A. Arthur)
  • The only president to serve two non-consecutive terms (Grover Cleveland)
  • First presidential grandson to become president (Benjamin Harrison)
  • Last president to have fought in the Civil War (William McKinley)
  • Only president to have also served as Supreme Court Chief Justice (William Taft)
  • Championed the League of Nations (Woodrow Wilson)
  • First sitting US Senator elected president (Warren G. Harding)
  • Often referred to as “Silent Cal” (Calvin Coolidge)
  • Usually associated with the Great Depression (Herbert Hoover)
  • Paralyzed from the waist down at age 40 (Franklin Roosevelt)
  • Subject of the slogan “Give ’em hell!” (Harry Truman)
  • Supreme Allied Commander during World War II (Dwight Eisenhower)
  • Many called his brief time in office “Camelot” (John F. Kennedy)
  • He refused to run again out of anguish over Vietnam (Lyndon Johnson)
  • Insisted “I am not a crook” (Richard Nixon)
  • First person appointed vice-president (Gerald Ford)
  • Brother Billy actually had his own beer (Jimmy Carter)
  • Famously asked the guys to win one for the Gipper (Ronald Reagan)
  • In office when the Berlin Wall fell (George H. W. Bush)
  • Played the saxophone on the Arsenio Hall Show (Bill Clinton)
  • In office on 9/11, launched the War of Terror (George W. Bush)
  • Second president to win the Nobel Peace Prize (Barack Obama)
  • Oldest elected president in US history (Donald Trump)
