Happy Presidents Day! But before you go out and enjoy a mattress sale, we have a question for you.
How many presidents can you name? Only 1 in 100 Americans can identify all 45.
- Considered the “Father of our Country” (George Washington)
- Defended the British soldiers tried for the Boston Massacre (John Adams)
- Wrote the Declaration of Independence (Thomas Jefferson)
- Known for his role in creating the Constitution (James Madison)
- Remembered for warning European powers to avoid the New World (James Monroe)
- First son to follow his father into the presidency (John Quincy Adams)
- Nicknamed “Old Hickory” (Andrew Jackson)
- Shortest president (Martin van Buren)
- Died only 31 days into his term (William Henry Harrison)
- “Tippecanoe and _____ Too” (John Tyler)
- President during the war with Mexico (James K. Polk)
- General known as “Old Rough and Ready” (Zachary Taylor)
- Considered one of the worst presidents (Millard Fillmore)
- Delivered his inaugural address from memory (Franklin Pierce)
- Only lifelong bachelor (James Buchanan)
- Suffered from what is now considered clinical depression (Abraham Lincoln)
- Impeached, but stayed in office by one vote (Andrew Johnson)
- Lee surrendered to him at Appomattox (Ulysses S. Grant)
- Elected despite losing the popular vote (Rutherford B. Hayes)
- Second president to be assassinated (James Garfield)
- Sworn in at his New York City home (Chester A. Arthur)
- The only president to serve two non-consecutive terms (Grover Cleveland)
- First presidential grandson to become president (Benjamin Harrison)
- Last president to have fought in the Civil War (William McKinley)
- Only president to have also served as Supreme Court Chief Justice (William Taft)
- Championed the League of Nations (Woodrow Wilson)
- First sitting US Senator elected president (Warren G. Harding)
- Often referred to as “Silent Cal” (Calvin Coolidge)
- Usually associated with the Great Depression (Herbert Hoover)
- Paralyzed from the waist down at age 40 (Franklin Roosevelt)
- Subject of the slogan “Give ’em hell!” (Harry Truman)
- Supreme Allied Commander during World War II (Dwight Eisenhower)
- Many called his brief time in office “Camelot” (John F. Kennedy)
- He refused to run again out of anguish over Vietnam (Lyndon Johnson)
- Insisted “I am not a crook” (Richard Nixon)
- First person appointed vice-president (Gerald Ford)
- Brother Billy actually had his own beer (Jimmy Carter)
- Famously asked the guys to win one for the Gipper (Ronald Reagan)
- In office when the Berlin Wall fell (George H. W. Bush)
- Played the saxophone on the Arsenio Hall Show (Bill Clinton)
- In office on 9/11, launched the War of Terror (George W. Bush)
- Second president to win the Nobel Peace Prize (Barack Obama)
- Oldest elected president in US history (Donald Trump)
Comments
Jody Dean