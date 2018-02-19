(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Is anyone else starting to think movie theaters do this on purpose?

Perhaps in an effort to go viral, we have another movie theater showing the wrong movie. In this case, moviegoers at Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic Station were treated to a special screening of Fifty Shades Freed instead of Black Panther.

Needless to say, there were a lot of confused customers. Patrons actually filmed the audience’s reaction from inside the theater. There was a lot of laughter. You can even hear someone in the back yell, “Noooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!”

Aiight so this happened at Atlantic Station. They played 50 shades instead of black panther pic.twitter.com/5WhvX270Y5 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

Thankfully the error was corrected almost immediately. The moviegoers were only forced to see about five minutes of Fifty Shades.