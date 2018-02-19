(Photo by John McCall/Sun Sentinel/TNS/Sipa USA)

Change.org offers a plethora of petitions for people to sign. Most recently, it’s become home to the walkout movement for high schools all across the United States. Currently there are a little over 57,000 signatures.

The real nature of the petition is there is a planned high school walkout for April 20th, which is also the 19th anniversary of Columbine. This group would like you to wear orange, be peaceful, and leave your high school building at exactly 10AM.

On Friday, April 20th we want students to attend school and then promptly WALK-OUT at 10:00 am. Sit outside your schools and peacefully protest. Make some noise. Voice your thoughts. "We are students, we are victims, we are change." — National School Walkout (@schoolwalkoutUS) February 17, 2018

“We are the students, we are the victims, we are change, fight gun violence now!”

Of course the ultimate goal is to get Congress to change gun laws. If you are so inclined, you can sign the petition HERE.