Seriously, we can’t make this stuff up!

Designers from all over the world unveiled their collections at New York Fashion Week. Normally, when you think of fashion, you think clothing, shoes, and jewelry. But this year, something different happened on the runway. We caught a glimpse of female pubic hair.

That’s right! KAIMIN sent models down the runway wearing fancy merkins with mohawks. FYI, a merkin is what Hollywood uses to cover genitalia in the movies, using an excessive amount of fake hair to do so.

WARNING! The pics you are about to see are NSFW. And once you see them…you can’t unsee them.

Ummmmmmmmm, no. Just no.