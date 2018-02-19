By Blake Powers
Filed Under:President's Day Sale Prices, President's Day Sales, President's Day Shopping, Presidents Day
Photo: Tharun15/Dreamstime

If you’re ready to shop and looking for bargains, President’s Day offers many!

NBC 5 reports the following:

Macy’s

Old Navy

  • up to 50% off storewide

Best Buy

  • 35% off refrigerators, stoves (sales ends Feb 28, 2018)

Target

  • 3o% off home items, plus an extra 15% off indoor and outdoor furniture and rugs

Orbitz

  • Spring Break sale happening NOW!

Our first President George Washington’s birthday continues to pay off… :).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live