Photo: Tharun15/Dreamstime
If you’re ready to shop and looking for bargains, President’s Day offers many!
NBC 5 reports the following:
Macy’s
- use promo code “PRES” at http://www.macys.com and receive and extra 20% off your purchase
Old Navy
- up to 50% off storewide
Best Buy
- 35% off refrigerators, stoves (sales ends Feb 28, 2018)
Target
- 3o% off home items, plus an extra 15% off indoor and outdoor furniture and rugs
Orbitz
- Spring Break sale happening NOW!
Our first President George Washington’s birthday continues to pay off… :).
