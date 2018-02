Hahahahaha! Nice try kids! We applaud your efforts.

It’s the old trench coat and hat trick. As if no one would notice two almost grown teens stacked on top of each other looking like a detective in a film noir movie. Of course, this dynamic duo tried to get into a screening of Black Panther. Unfortunately, their efforts were thwarted by a suspicious movie theater manager.

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

Funny thing is…Black Panther is rated PG-13, so no need to sneak in. Hilarious though.