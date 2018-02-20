Filed Under:Camera, Crash, Dad, Daughter, Driving, Garage, instructions, Teen

Is it possible dad and his camera were more of a distraction than a helpful instructional voice in this scenario?

There’s no way around being nervous the first time you take the car out for a drive. To make matters worse, your dad is the passenger seat critiquing your every move. Turn, turn, turn, turn. Slow down, slow down, slow down, slow down.

And that’s when it happens. The student driver aka daughter slams into the garage. Oooops.

Of course, like with any other internet video, there is question of whether or not this is real of fake. We don’t know, but let’s be real, this could happen to anyone with a teen driver.

