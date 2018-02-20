If you’re interested in voting early for the primaries, today is the day, February 20th.

March 6th marks the often forgotten midterm elections. For the state of Texas, we’re voting on some pretty important government roles…Governor, Lt. Governor, U.S. Representative, and Senator etc.

Starting today, any registered voter can vote early in person. You have until March 2nd to get your vote in, otherwise you’ll have to wait until election day.

If you need more information on when and where you can vote, click HERE.