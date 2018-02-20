Filed Under:early voting, Governor, lt. governor, midterm elections, Primaries, Representative, Senator, Texas, Vote

If you’re interested in voting early for the primaries, today is the day, February 20th.

March 6th marks the often forgotten midterm elections. For the state of Texas, we’re voting on some pretty important government roles…Governor, Lt. Governor, U.S. Representative, and Senator etc.

Starting today, any registered voter can vote early in person. You have until March 2nd to get your vote in, otherwise you’ll have to wait until election day.

If you need more information on when and where you can vote, click HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live