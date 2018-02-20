(Photo by Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Ok, ok, we can all stop railing on Fergie. She’s well aware that her version of the National Anthem was not well received by the world.

Less than 24 hours after the infamous NBA All-Star performance of the National Anthem, Fergie apologized. On Monday, the singer released an official statement saying…

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

