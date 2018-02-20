Like Star Wars?

Hasbro recently unveiled Haslab, it’s version of Kickstarter, for major toy fans.

Haslab is beginning with a new crowd-sourcing program to make a 4-foot long, 14 lb. detailed recreation of Jabba’s Sail Barge from Return of The Jedi.

Hasbro’s plan with Haslab, is to announce potential toy projects and if enough fans pre-order the toy by a specific date, the toy will be made and sold exclusively to those financially backing the project. If enough pre-orders aren’t received, the toy will not be made, and those who pre-ordered will not be charged.

Finally! A way for passionate Star Wars fans to turn some of their collector dreams into realities.

For more details on Jabba’s Sail Barge, including photos, click HERE!