Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones worked together to produce one of the greatest albums of all time, 1982’s Thriller.

Unfortunately, it seems any respect between the two legends did not extend outside the studio’s walls. In an article with Vulture, Jones accused the King of Pop of stealing “a lot of stuff,” including ripping off Donna Summer’s “State of Independence” for “Billie Jean.”

Now, the Jackson estate is clapping back in full force! One family member said of the 84-year-old Jones, “He must have the first stages of dementia.” Jackson patriarch Joe told Page Six he believes Jones is instead “quite jealous of Michael because he’s never worked with someone with all of that talent.” Joe also commented that if there were any similarities between the two songs, it would be Jones’ own fault since he was the producer on both.

Another family member also claimed that Jones has quietly carried a vendetta against Michael stemming from the 1982 Grammys. The family member claimed that Michael didn’t agree that Jones should share the Grammy for Best Album award for Thriller as Michael “did all of the work.” The source added, “It’s his music and everyone knows Michael’s sound — and Thriller was all Michael Jackson.”

Alleged attempts by Michael to block Jones from accepting the award were futile, and this incident ultimately contributed to the pair’s downfall.

The final straw, however, was a potential collaboration between Jackson and Prince on the hit “Bad.” Jones wanted Prince, and Michael only agreed because it’s what Jones wanted. However, after learning that Prince would receive top billing on the song, on JACKSON’s song, he became furious and eventually the duet was killed.

The pair responsible for one of the greatest albums of all time fell out, and now some 30 years later, old feud are still bitter. When asked if there was any chance for a reconciliation between the two parties, one family member said, “Forgive? S–t. Michael is not here to defend himself. The world knows that Michael was the No. 1 artist in the world, and he didn’t need to steal from anyone.”

Via Page Six