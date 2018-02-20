(Photo by gsb)

OMG! OMG! OMG! Imagine hearing Darth Vader coming over your CB radio?

Ok, this is an old story, in fact James Earl Jones himself told it back in 2014! However, it’s one we’ve never heard before and thought we would share it with you.

According to Jones, years ago, he used his Darth Vader voice over CB Radio while he was traveling across the country. The actor said…

“I used Darth as my handle on the CB radio. The truck drivers would really freak out — for them, it was Darth Vader. I had to stop doing that.”

How funny is that!?!?!?!

And one more little James Earl Jones fun fact…he only made $7,000 for his voice work in the original Star Wars.