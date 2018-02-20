What is the biggest National Anthem fail of all time?

On Sunday, there was disturbance in The Force. With Fergie’ version of the Star-Spangled Banner, she is now a new contender for the title of Biggest Anthem Fail Ever.

If you notice Roseanne Barr and Carl Lewis are missing, there’s a simple explanation. These are renditions from playoff or all-star games only, or major annual sporting events such as the Indy 500. No regular season games.

So here are your candidates:

1. Fergie, 2018 NBA All-Star Game

2. James Earl Jones, 1993 MLB All-Star Game

3. Josh Groban and Flea, 2010 BCS National Championship Game

4. Christina Aguilera, Super Bowl XLV (2011)

5. Steven Tyler, 2001 Indianapolis 500