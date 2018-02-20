What is the biggest National Anthem fail of all time?
On Sunday, there was disturbance in The Force. With Fergie’ version of the Star-Spangled Banner, she is now a new contender for the title of Biggest Anthem Fail Ever.
If you notice Roseanne Barr and Carl Lewis are missing, there’s a simple explanation. These are renditions from playoff or all-star games only, or major annual sporting events such as the Indy 500. No regular season games.
So here are your candidates:
1. Fergie, 2018 NBA All-Star Game
2. James Earl Jones, 1993 MLB All-Star Game
3. Josh Groban and Flea, 2010 BCS National Championship Game
4. Christina Aguilera, Super Bowl XLV (2011)
5. Steven Tyler, 2001 Indianapolis 500
Comments
Jody Dean