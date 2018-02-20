Eli Martinez of south Texas has been making quite the buzz this week online after posting a video of himself with a tiger shark.

“It’s video of a tiger shark named Jenn at Tiger Beach in the Bahamas,” Martinez says.

“We bring a small crate with some snacks in it. This keeps the sharks focused on a general area,” Martinez says. “We line up photographers. I’ve learned how to play with sharks and work with them. This tiger shark came in for a snack and I gave her a nose rub. I could tell Jenn was interested in playing. So we sort of danced together for a bit.”

Even though Martinez is personally not afraid of sharks, he still says that they deserve a lot of respect.

-source via ktvt.com