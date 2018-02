(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

This weekend rumors of Mark Hamill’s death made the rounds on social media.

The rumor was mostly caused by Hamill himself after tweeting the picture below as a joke. The confusion came from those that only looked at the picture and didn’t read the rest of what was there.

HAMILL DIES: Much of Nation Mourns

GOP: Meh#DontRushMe pic.twitter.com/tCJDZKHFda — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 17, 2018

Of course there was much relief by many after discovering that the Star Wars icon was in fact not dead after all.

-source via billboard.com