Fergie has certainly had a rough go if it the last couple of days. Her rendition of the national anthem has been universally panned, with some claiming it to be the worst of all time.

She tried to trick up the anthem and perform a more bluesy and soulful style, and it just didn’t work.

Fergie has been taking the criticism from all angles, and now, Roseanne Barr is getting into the mix. The actress joked that she felt her performance of the anthem was better!

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Now, if you remember, Roseanne performed a DISASTROUS version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” nearly 28 years ago at a San Diego Padres game. It was a performance that then President George H.W. Bush called “disgraceful.”

Roseanne claimed in a 2015 interview that she fully intended to perform a “good version” of the song, but knew she started singing too high and would never be able to hit those high notes. She told the Washington Post, “I knew about six notes in that I couldn’t hit the big note. So I just tried to get through it, but I couldn’t hear anything with 50,000 [drunks] booing, screaming, giving me the finger and throwing bottles at me during the song they ‘respect’ so much.”

We don’t know Fergie’s excuse.

