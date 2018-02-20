(Photo by Joe Russo for imageSPACE)

Sally Field is determined to play matchmaker for her 30-year-old son, Sam.

Sam tweeted a screenshot of a text conversation he had with his mother, about how to deal with his Olympic crush. He was careful to blur out any revealing information as to not identify the athlete, only to show his mother’s advice.

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

Field’s methods weren’t so subtle, though. Like any good mother, she was direct with Sam’s crush, and tweeted figure skater Adam Rippon their text conversation!

Rippon has yet to comment publicly on the tweet, so only time will tell if Sally Field ca add Matchmaker to her list of accomplishments! An achievement on par with her Academy Award!

Via People