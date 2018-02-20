Filed Under:Cats, Videos, watching cats, youtube

Ahhhh, a day in the life of a cat. What do they do all day while you’re gone? How do they pass the time, besides sleeping of course.

Apparently, they’re just like us! They watch cat videos all day!

We can’t quite tell what cat video he’s watching. It may be a compilation of videos where cats dive into old soda boxes. Something like this…

Perhaps this little guy is studying up.

