By Blake Powers
An unidentified woman flying Ural Airlines from Antalya, Turkey to Moscow was caught on camera for approx.20 mins attempting to dry underwear in front of the above-head air vent, according to Daily Mail.

Passengers reported she didn’t seem to feel the least bit embarrassed.

One passenger who commented anonymously said, “everybody was looking with interest and confusion, but everybody remained silent.”

Once the video was posted on social media, viewers suggested it was a child’s underpants.

Think if she had had a metal clothes hanger, it would have been dangling the entire flight? Ha!

